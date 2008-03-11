has announced tomanagement that he wants to return toat the end of the season.press claims that he met withownerand that little resistance was offered to the suggestion.Formerstrikerwas the last wash-up to land on the shores of, after a lackluster spell, it appears his career may be over due to injury. Forthe loss ofleaves an opening for a cut rate return to his former club.He should have better luck there witha world class flop and onlyto compete with for a place.Thehave apparently already been house hunting in their old stomping grounds.Wouldn't it be comedy to seetake over atnow?

Labels: AC Milan, Chelsea