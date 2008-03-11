Milan: fashion center and now a haven for washed up strikers
Andriy Shevchenko has announced to Chelsea management that he wants to return to Italy at the end of the season. Italian press claims that he met with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and that little resistance was offered to the suggestion.
Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo was the last wash-up to land on the shores of Italy, after a lackluster spell, it appears his career may be over due to injury. For Shevchenko the loss of Ronaldo leaves an opening for a cut rate return to his former club.
He should have better luck there with Alberto Gilardino a world class flop and only Pato to compete with for a place.
The Shevchenko's have apparently already been house hunting in their old stomping grounds.
Wouldn't it be comedy to see Mourinho take over at Milan now?
Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo was the last wash-up to land on the shores of Italy, after a lackluster spell, it appears his career may be over due to injury. For Shevchenko the loss of Ronaldo leaves an opening for a cut rate return to his former club.
He should have better luck there with Alberto Gilardino a world class flop and only Pato to compete with for a place.
The Shevchenko's have apparently already been house hunting in their old stomping grounds.
Wouldn't it be comedy to see Mourinho take over at Milan now?
48 Comments:
Post a Comment
hey
i like your blog
could yo put me in your favorites?
i put you in mine if you do so
el-balon-europeo.blogspot.com
bye
devo u little bitch stop eaten all the tea cakes yea thats right i no u wanna eat his blog u fat little chap u yea batminton
Andriy Shevchenko is a very good choice !
Visit: http://euro2008-blog.blogspot.com
Should there be a Salary Cap in Football?
Personally I think there should be! It’s just getting to be stupid money in football at the top of the premiership!
It’s always the same teams at the top proving that football success is based purely on money which ruins the idea of it being a sport! They’ve done it in rugby, basketball, hockey and American football and it makes the sports more competitive and better to watch!
I do a little Spread Betting from time to time and most matches don’t hold much surprise who is going to win, its boring! I want to see a team at the bottom pulling off an amazing season beating last seasons winners in a close fought battle!
Make things fair! It shouldn’t be about money!
Plus!
All there is all that money in the premiership and barely any of it stays in the UK so it’s not even helping the economy!
From my Spread Betting, if I ever win big (which is never, I’m unlucky) it’s still nothing compared to the average premiership players weekly wage!
This Rant was brought to you by Spread Betting Spike.
hello how are you? here is cleber from Brazil. In my blog i talk about "small clubs" of Brazil and the "poor championship". take care all
Poor Shevchenko!
I'm sorry
You see it if interested, and please link.
http://soccersports-makoto.blogspot.com/
makoto
Hello,
I have one PR 2 travel blog with about 100 uv/day,
http://www.soccerbro.com , and I was wondering if we can make a link exchange. Please let me know if you are interested.
Thanks for your time!
Best regards,
Mircea
As a Milan fan I really hope that Sheva returns to us. You are welcome. P.S great Blog man!
Sheva you are welcome home, we are waiting for you. By the way, great football blog!
I hope Andriy Shevchenko does better at Milan than other big name plyers before him.
stut up u freaks batminton batminton
Hey!
If I'm not wrong, Gilardino has left Milan for Fiorentina. Fee of 22 mil or something.
To be honest, I thought there'd be a bigger clearout at Milan. Maybe even Kaka leaving? SInce they failed to qualify for the Champs League and all.
Ancelotti should go in my opinion, let a new guy come in, and make his own team. Sheva going back is completely pointless. He should either retire or go join the MLS.
Cheers!
www.troopersblog.blogspot.com
i really hope we see ronaldo back to his best before he does hang his boots up
Are you looking for Online jobs?!!!
online jobs
U can do this online jobs from ur home or from office and u can do this from cybercafe(browsing centre) also ................
in this job there is no limited earnings(salary), from this job u can earn unlimited because this gives the commisions for ur work......
ican challenge you that u can earn 1000$-2500$ for a week by spending one hour time/day.the earnings may increase with increase in ur time in this job .....
definitely u will earn more than the other ways......................
online jobs
shevchenko must come to barcelona.... visit footballon.blogspot.com
The Shevchenko's have apparently already been house hunting in their old stomping grounds
It's a pity Sheva isn't returning
http://sexiestfootball.proboards57.com/
Oh Sheva, you should not move to chelsea last year ago...
stut up u freaks batminton batminton
How has Shev been doing at AC Milan in his second spell? Is he playing regularly?
Top site by the way. If you could email me when you get the chance, that would be great.
Thanks
Thomas
Buffalo Bills is the bes team ever i saw
Hi
My name is Emily Walker. I've just visited your website and I was wondering if you'd be interested in exchanging links with my website. I can offer you a HOME PAGE link back from 2 of my Gambling Guide websites which are:
http://anthonygreenmusic.com/ with page rank 5
http://itcontrolling.info/ with page rank 2
If you are interested, please add the following information to your
website and kindly let me know when it's ready. I'll do the same for
you in less than 24 hours, otherwise you can delete my link from your
site.
Title: Horse Betting
URL: http://www.freebettingonline.co.uk/Horse-Racing-Betting/
Description: View all the latest horse racing information online.
I hope you have a nice day and thank you for your time.
Best regards;
Emily Walker
emily.walker@anthonygreenmusic.com
Web Marketing Consultant
nice share !
btw morinhio off to Real
new blogger it will give me boost if u go by me
http://majidzspot.blogspot.com/
nice
Best sports betting tips only on http://www.professionaltipsters.com
I think there's some great info here at your blog. Keep it all coming!
Andriy Shevchenko never seemed to be happy at Chelsea!
dating sites in the unites states http://loveepicentre.com/taketour.php dating singles site
[url=http://loveepicentre.com/faq.php][img]http://loveepicentre.com/uploades/photos/8.jpg[/img][/url]
free dating personals keywords [url=http://loveepicentre.com/articles.php]free dirty bi dating[/url] christian dating ca
adrianne curry dating [url=http://loveepicentre.com/success_stories.php]top free teenage dating sites[/url] europe dating site
free single dating winnipeg [url=http://loveepicentre.com/map.php]dating relationships st louis mo[/url] great dating profile
matilda bone ebook http://audiobooksplanet.co.uk/de/Natur-Ekologie/c1277/ lee reloading manual ebook [url=http://audiobooksplanet.co.uk/My-Own-Two-Feet-A-Memoir/p223073/]free ebook on frequency response analysis[/url] stalin and the bomb ebook
outlook phone answering software http://buyoemsoftware.co.uk/product-36689/Serif-WebPlus-X5-13-0 pantech px-500 and software download [url=http://buyoemsoftware.co.uk/it/product-36557/Finance-Helper-4-8]open source software for phot editing[/url] gateway solo software upgrade to xp
[url=http://buyoemsoftware.co.uk/news-38/Oracle-unveils-Solaris-11-hardware-package]Oracle unveils Solaris 11, hardware package - Software Store[/url] xp utilities software reviews
[url=http://buyoemsoftware.co.uk/fr/product-37345/Ultra-Video-Converter-4-4][img]http://buyoem.co.uk/image/3.gif[/img][/url]
[url=http://onlinemedistore.com/products/requip.htm][img]http://onlinemedistore.com/1.jpg[/img][/url]
pharmacy hood testing http://onlinemedistore.com/products/clozaril.htm viagra cialis canadian pharmacy [url=http://onlinemedistore.com/products/seroquel.htm]pharmacy technician resume samles[/url]
montana pharmacy schools http://onlinemedistore.com/products/remeron.htm pharmacy respect [url=http://onlinemedistore.com/products/tricor.htm]tricor[/url]
target pharmacy coupon new http://onlinemedistore.com/products/antabuse.htm pharmacy compounding devices [url=http://onlinemedistore.com/categories/party-pills.htm]advantages of being a pharmacy lawyer[/url]
ut pharmacy ce program http://onlinemedistore.com/products/paroxetine.htm sandra rathbone cvs pharmacy [url=http://onlinemedistore.com/products/rhinocort.htm]rhinocort[/url]
Thanks for the tips you have discussed here. Furthermore,
I believe there are many factors that really keep your auto insurance premium
lower. One is, to take into consideration buying vehicles that are in the
good list of car insurance companies. Cars which might be expensive will be
more at risk of being lost. Aside from that insurance is also good value of the car,
so the more pricey it is, then higher your premium you pay.
Also visit my site :: facebookofsex
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We could have a hyperlink change arrangement between us!
Visit my webpage; dating and chat
you've got an excellent blog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
my weblog adult finder
[p]Passes th SSS Bass test at 10HZ great mids, trebles, nd bass . cheap beats by [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap beats by dre[/url] dre . Listening environment are the dead of night its sound unit selected international professional American knowles floor隆炉s balanced armature moving iron speaker, the selection of high-quality aluminum alloy shell as raw material, through cutting the Japanese CNC CNC machine tools high-precision grinding, precisionmetal lines with a rigorous work, reflecting the extraordinary cheap custom studio artistic value . It can be you are every money using that compose that considering financial situation to buy any piece of plots to stroke the part of landbests from dre single harley-davidson headphones, There are some states, bolted the door behind him, And they all pretty much look the same and say the same thing: logo,beats by dre uk, you have to know what moves the [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap beats by dre earphones[/url] market . The trouble is, it隆炉s [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]beats by dre earphones[/url] not necessarily the most honest mix . Monster [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap solo beats by dre [/url] Studio Pink Beats by Dr . I ordered the white one just because I thought the white one was a kind of more unique and different . These products of real [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]solo beats by dre[/url] people seems to newcomers, domestic, which is effective in the fight against the result of its exterior.[/p]
What i don't understood is actually how you are not actually much more well-liked than you may be right now. You're very intelligent.
You realize therefore significantly relating to this subject,
produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles.
Its like men and women aren't fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
My blog post ... adult women dating
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL?
I need an expert on this area to solve my problem.
May be that's you! Looking forward to see you.
Also visit my weblog european dating sites
There is evidently a bunch to identify about this.
I think you made some good points in features also.
my page - dating sites personals
Exceptional post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on
this subject? I'd be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Here is my site ... museudosbrinquedos.com.br
Feel free to surf to my page :: adult couples dating
Thanks for making me to gain new strategies about computer systems.
I also have the belief that one of the best ways to maintain your notebook computer in leading condition is a hard plastic-type material case,
and also shell, that fits over the top of one's computer. These kind of protective gear are usually model unique since they are made to perfectly in the natural casing. You can buy these directly from owner, or through third party sources if they are readily available for your laptop, however only a few laptop could have a shell on the market. Once again, thanks for your tips.
Here is my homepage - sites for dating
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design.
Thanks
Look at my web site; facebook sex
Generally I don't read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.
Feel free to visit my blog ... facebook for sex
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
I think it will improve the value of my web site :)
Also visit my web site :: skype sex
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specifically the last part
:) I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Look at my weblog: skype sex
This is a great test blog! I personally love it and find that it!
Ngentot bini muda cantik memek tembem
Post a Comment
<< Home