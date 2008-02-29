has provoked an angry reaction from teammates atafter showing up to training in a brand new 160,000 pound Mercedes Benz.is entitled to drive whatever he likes, but will almost certainly be dropped againstthis weekend after failing to register any impact whatsoever at his new club –that is except to raise the sunglasses of the other players as theymake a double take at his new wheels.arrived fromfor 1.5m pounds in the January transfer window and has been in poor form as, with just nine points and a single win, are likely to go lower than the 15 pointsscored back in 2003.

Savage will be showing his flash ride in the Championship next season, that you can take to the bank.

Labels: Derby County