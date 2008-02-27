Ten Cate in row with Captain
Henk ten Cate has never been the calm type. In fact, he has often been criticized by former players for his temper, aggressiveness and often abuse coaching methods. It appears the former Ajax manager has not let anyone down at Chelsea after a furious row has been reported taking place the day before the Carling Cup final.
Ten Cate joined Chelsea to bolster Avram Grant's staff back in October after leaving Ajax. He confirmed a ‘difference of opinion’ regarding the intensity of a training session but eye witnesses see it much differently.
Terry and ten Cate squared each other up and apparently let loose with a tirade of swearing and yelling – all done in front of owner Roman Abramovich. It was also ten Cate who stepped to Terry after the captain complained. They were separated by other Chelsea players. While ten Cate thinks everything is fine, it may not be as after the session, Terry refused to accept an apology.
Apparently there was a lot of tension among the Chelsea players as players were left guessing at team selection for the final.
Ten Cate joined Chelsea to bolster Avram Grant's staff back in October after leaving Ajax. He confirmed a ‘difference of opinion’ regarding the intensity of a training session but eye witnesses see it much differently.
Terry and ten Cate squared each other up and apparently let loose with a tirade of swearing and yelling – all done in front of owner Roman Abramovich. It was also ten Cate who stepped to Terry after the captain complained. They were separated by other Chelsea players. While ten Cate thinks everything is fine, it may not be as after the session, Terry refused to accept an apology.
Apparently there was a lot of tension among the Chelsea players as players were left guessing at team selection for the final.
Labels: Chelsea
3 Comments:
Post a Comment
I read all the posts of your educational blog, and I feel you will always share different types of knowledge and information on the subject of Dissertation writing. Keep it up!
GOOD DAY SIR,
MY NAME IS ujianbi Godsent i AM YOUNG TALENTED PLAYER FROM NIGERIA I WILL BE GREATS IF I CAN BE PART OF UR PLAYER, WHICH AM READY TO PLAY FOR IN ANY COUNTRY.AM A right full back I USE LAND RIGHT AS A STRIKER, AM STRONG SPEED AND GOAL TALENTED. I WILL BE VERY HAPPY IF MY REQUEST CAN BE GRANTED THANKS SIR.and my email address is olofibaba@yahoo.com and my phone is +233248858637
Henk ten Cate was a great player for Chelsea!!!
Post a Comment
<< Home