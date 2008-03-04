Ultimatum at Liverpool: you have 1 day
Liverpool owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks have denied, denied, denied that they have discussed a sale of the club to the Dubai based investment fund DIC, but the most open secret since Elton John and Freddy Mercury is now coming to a head.
Gillett and Hicks have 1 day to take it or leave the offer from the government run fund. The offer on the table is 400m pounds.
Tired of the runaround, well it’s not the first time: DIC has played this ‘last chance’ card before and are much more eager to buy than the owners to sell even though their tenure at Liverpool so far has been nothing short of an embarrassment. So typical with a desperate buyer, Gillett and Hicks are trying to gouge out a huge sale price.
Tom Hicks has especially been adamant that there is no negotiation taking place. Pffff, raspberries everywhere.
The current Liverpool owners are becoming very, very unpopular among fans for a variety of high profile blunders. Recently one of the owners sons was chased from a pub.
This is what you get when you bed non-fans from non-football countries. I remember all the back slapping and ya-hoo ride ‘em cowboy to the title blather on the message boards.
It’s looking more obvious by the day that this club ownership merry-go-round in the Premiership is doing nothing good for fans. A few transfer and a higher ticket price, some PR headlines when it starts, obituaries when it goes sour. That’s all.
Liverpool have gone to the rodeo and been ridden by a pair of cowboys -but pulling away the veneer, the cowboys are wearing suits, and there are no bulls, just bull****. You my friends are just the kind of donkeys that are perfect for riding their money bags into the sunset with.
"You'll never walk alone" is now officially "you'll never ride alone".
cant tell if this wank is making fun of the owners, our club or us
cant tell if this wank is making fun of the owners, our club or us
very very good blog
Hey nice post with cool pic i like it. thanks
haha :)
nice photo
King "Kenny" Dalglish is doing a fantastic job at Liverpool!!!
