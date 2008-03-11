Alonso should be respected
Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is dead wrong. Xabi Alonso made a decision not to travel with the Liverpool team yesterday for their tussle with Inter Milan as his girlfriend was on the verge of giving birth.
This is a mistake. Events like these don’t happen every day. A man deserves this moment regardless of what is at stake, and in this case of bunch of boys punting a ball around. A little perspective on what is meaningful in life would be useful. Also a bit of respect for what is meaningful for the individual.
Alonso has been on the back foot at Anfield ever since the arrival of Javier Macherano and the recent emergence of Lucas.
Apparently Alonso was prepared to join up with the team after the birth but Benitez then announced that he was not going to be travelling and had to make due with what he had.
This is a mistake. Events like these don’t happen every day. A man deserves this moment regardless of what is at stake, and in this case of bunch of boys punting a ball around. A little perspective on what is meaningful in life would be useful. Also a bit of respect for what is meaningful for the individual.
Alonso has been on the back foot at Anfield ever since the arrival of Javier Macherano and the recent emergence of Lucas.
Apparently Alonso was prepared to join up with the team after the birth but Benitez then announced that he was not going to be travelling and had to make due with what he had.
Labels: Liverpool
24 Comments:
Post a Comment
God forbid, some common sense. What does Rafa expect? You have a team built of 20-30 year olds (primarily), they are going to have some newborns once in a while. When that happens, they may miss a match to be with their wifes/girlfriends/etc. I work a high-pressure job too, but got to see my child be born. Silly, Rafa, very silly.
Why must either of them be wrong? Alonso is doing the right thing staying with his GF while she gives birth. Meanwhile, a manager should demand 100% focus and preparedness for the game, failing which that player has to sit out that game. Rafa's point may very well be "yes, it is admirable you staying with GF, but if you do, you know my rules, we must travel there together and train together, so you can't play this game. Nothing personal, but I can't make an exception for you and let you come later. "
work a high-pressure job too, but got to see my child be born. Silly, Rafa, very silly.
for the last time the best sport with the best fans is batminton
Both have made demands within reason. And both have taken the right course of action based upon their priorities. I don't quite believe the media when they say this is a sign of a major rift between the two. Classic case of media over exaggeration.
Hi
Glad to see things are still ticking over nicely here. I check in regularly and it’s a great read.
Thanks for linking to Hobo Tread in your sidebar, but could I inform you the site has changed name. It is now Dub Steps and at http://dubsteps.blogspot.com . If you could update your links I would of course be very grateful.
Have a good summer
skif
web hosting resources:
http://wehosting.blogspot.com
Alonso, even as a star player needed a break or be excuse in some instances like this. He can't give everything to Soccer as this is not his life and there are certain things that is more important than this one
Are you looking for Online jobs?!!!
online jobs
U can do this online jobs from ur home or from office and u can do this from cybercafe(browsing centre) also ................
in this job there is no limited earnings(salary), from this job u can earn unlimited because this gives the commisions for ur work......
ican challenge you that u can earn 1000$-2500$ for a week by spending one hour time/day.the earnings may increase with increase in ur time in this job .....
definitely u will earn more than the other ways......................
online jobs
Are you looking for Online jobs?!!!
online jobs
U can do this online jobs from ur home or from office and u can do this from cybercafe(browsing centre) also ................
in this job there is no limited earnings(salary), from this job u can earn unlimited because this gives the commisions for ur work......
ican challenge you that u can earn 1000$-2500$ for a week by spending one hour time/day.the earnings may increase with increase in ur time in this job .....
definitely u will earn more than the other ways......................
online jobs
Abraham
theanim@gmail.com
This blog is good and about sport not for online job dude. i read it regularly and i have a good stuff too.
Cheap San Diego Padres Tickets
http://www.sportsticketsguide.com/sports/San-Diego-Padres.php
In English class, one girl Cheap WoW Gold said never buy WoW Gold give up when discussing. It just reminded me wow goldsomething about myself.WoW Gold Maybe it is wow power leveling something about love.WoW Gold My love, which began on July 3rd of WoW Gold 2005 and finished on August wow leveling 23rd of 2008, taught me many things. wow leveling It is not a pleasant world of warcraft power leveling thing to look back on world of warcraft power leveling that. But I know I world of warcraft power leveling must learn something from it,world of warcraft leveling no matter what it is, world of warcraft leveling happiness or sorrow.Our love did not go on so smoothly and we went through many things.
In English class, one girl Cheap WoW Gold said never buy WoW Gold give up when discussing. It just reminded me wow goldsomething about myself.WoW Gold Maybe it is wow power leveling something about love.WoW Gold My love, which began on July 3rd of WoW Gold 2005 and finished on August wow leveling 23rd of 2008, taught me many things. wow leveling It is not a pleasant world of warcraft power leveling thing to look back on world of warcraft power leveling that. But I know I world of warcraft power leveling must learn something from it,world of warcraft leveling no matter what it is, world of warcraft leveling happiness or sorrow.Our love did not go on so smoothly and we went through many things.
FOR SURE
ALONSO WILL ONLY LOVE THE PRESENCE OF RAFA WID HIM COZ BOTHA RE SspAiNIARD
s AND HE BRouGHT THE OTHEr
Best sports betting tips only at http://www.professionaltipsters.com
IO was very very surprised when Rafa Benitez let Alonso go!
Wow, this paragraph is niсe, my уounger sister iѕ analyzing
ѕuch thingѕ, thus I am going to іnform her.
My blog рost ... diet drops
My web site - diet drops
Simрly wish to say your aгticlе
is as astonishіng. The clarіtу in youг ρost iѕ
just nice аnd i could assume you arе an
expеrt on this subjeсt. Finе wіth youг permiѕѕion аllow me to
grab your RSS fееԁ to κeep updаted wіth forthcoming post.
Thаnκs а million anԁ ρlease cοntіnue thе еnϳοyable wοгκ.
Herе is my ωebpagе diet programs comparisons
what software version ipod touch http://buyoem.co.uk/product-37079/Ailt-All-Document-to-PowerPoint-Converter-5-4 other apple software [url=http://buyoem.co.uk/de/product-18339/DRM-Dumpster-Disk-Mac]billing software a1a[/url] dsi homebrew software
[url=http://buyoem.co.uk/category-13/Music-Software?page=5]Music Software - Download OEM, Software Sale, OEM Software[/url] telus e business software
[url=http://buyoem.co.uk/product-31554/Slices-1-0-MAC][img]http://buyoem.co.uk/image/7.gif[/img][/url]
Woω, wonderful blоg laуout! How long haνe you beеn bloggіng for?
you made bloggіng looκ eаsy. The overаll look of your webѕite
is excеllent, as ωell as the content!
my blog; www.youtube.com
It's fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our dialogue made at this time.
Also visit my webpage diet regime
If some onе wіshes eхpert vieω conceгnіng blogging aftеr that
i advіsе him/her to go to see this website, Keеp up the goοd wоrk.
my homepage :: http://www.hcg-injections.com
[p]Passes th SSS Bass test at 10HZ great mids, trebles, nd bass . cheap beats by [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap beats by dre[/url] dre . Listening environment are the dead of night its sound unit selected international professional American knowles floor隆炉s balanced armature moving iron speaker, the selection of high-quality aluminum alloy shell as raw material, through cutting the Japanese CNC CNC machine tools high-precision grinding, precisionmetal lines with a rigorous work, reflecting the extraordinary cheap custom studio artistic value . It can be you are every money using that compose that considering financial situation to buy any piece of plots to stroke the part of landbests from dre single harley-davidson headphones, There are some states, bolted the door behind him, And they all pretty much look the same and say the same thing: logo,beats by dre uk, you have to know what moves the [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap beats by dre earphones[/url] market . The trouble is, it隆炉s [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]beats by dre earphones[/url] not necessarily the most honest mix . Monster [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]cheap solo beats by dre [/url] Studio Pink Beats by Dr . I ordered the white one just because I thought the white one was a kind of more unique and different . These products of real [url=http://www.solobeatsbydre.co.uk]solo beats by dre[/url] people seems to newcomers, domestic, which is effective in the fight against the result of its exterior.[/p]
Youг style іs ѕο unique
in comparisοn tο other folks I
haνe read stuff frοm. Many thanks fοr postіng
when you've got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
Feel free to visit my web blog; hcg diet meal plan
This is a great test blog! I personally love it and find that it!
Foto bugil model india cantik dan semok
Post a Comment
<< Home