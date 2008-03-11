

This is a mistake. Events like these don’t happen every day. A man deserves this moment regardless of what is at stake, and in this case of bunch of boys punting a ball around. A little perspective on what is meaningful in life would be useful. Also a bit of respect for what is meaningful for the individual.



Alonso has been on the back foot at Anfield ever since the arrival of Javier Macherano and the recent emergence of Lucas.



Apparently Alonso was prepared to join up with the team after the birth but Benitez then announced that he was not going to be travelling and had to make due with what he had.

bossis dead wrong.made a decision not to travel with theteam yesterday for their tussle withas his girlfriend was on the verge of giving birth.

