Nani emerging
Manchester United scored an impressive win against Fulham over the weekend with their biggest guns on the bench. This gave an opportunity for Nani to show some of his skills and he didn’t disappoint.
Now for me, Paul Scholes was the best player on the pitch Saturday, the diminutive red-head’s passing was stunning and his awareness on the pitch something to behold, but in terms of creativity and ‘up-and-coming-ness’ it was Nani’s show.
There were some glimpses early on in the season, but in recent weeks Nani is starting to look really impressive. At Sporting Lisbon, his previous club, Nani was the star of the team and was playing much better than you have ever seen him for United. It’s taken some time for him to adapt to the Premiership and his new team and we are starting to see dividends.
Nani’s movement was excellent against Fulham. His trickery was purposeful, sending the Fulham fullbacks into knots. His crossing was precise and his shots on goal forced saves. What else can you ask from a winger?
The only downside to all of this is a touch of petulance. Nani fakes injury which is very annoying to watch and brought out boos from the crowd every time he touched the ball after an incident with Paul Konchesky intended to draw a yellow card. Konchesky set him straight moments later when he deservedly dumped him out of bounds in a heap. From that one Nani bounced up and moments later tested the keeper yet again. He’s a determined chap, that much you can say for him.
he looked great but needs to be less arrogant, that dribbling display against arsenal deserved a card
You're saying he should have gotten a card for fancy dribbling? I guess thats about right for Arsenal fan intelligence...
If Nani deserved a card what did Gallas deserve, the electric chair?
Anyway it's not that Nani made a show of Arsenal, they mannaged to do that all on their own, fact is Arsenal are the worst losers in the PL and using a kid, having some fun as an accuse to hack him off the field is BS.
i think nani made a fool of those arsenal girls gallas crys and kicks stuff and iam not talkin bout the ball oooohhhh
He is cool! Don't be jealous
Nani is a very good football player!
