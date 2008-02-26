has probably played his lastfinal foras he was fined a week’s wages as punishment for his reaction to being substituted during theagainst

Chimbonda was replaced by midfielder Tom Huddlestone in the 61st minute after playing out of position on the left as a tactical change. With the match finely poised and Tottenham trailing, Chimbonda took his sweet time leaving the pitch and further reacted by going straight down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Chimbonda apparently apologized to manager Juande Ramos at full-time and joined the team in celebrations but it appears his party will be cut short as the team will now look to offload the trouble making player.

The French international claimed to be annoyed at the choice and claims everything is fine. Well, maybe for a few more months as the player's poor attitude is not conducive to the large salary he enjoys. A move is almost guaranteed as Rangers right-back Alan Hutton was brought in during the transfer window and Tottenham have cover.

