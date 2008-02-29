Pressure getting to Grant
Chelsea manager Avram Grant has hit out at the media for its post defeat coverage of their Carling Cup final to Tottenham.
Strangely, he hit out at the lack of respect for giving him no credit for achievements. What achievements Avram? I thought you lost, and as of yet, have won nothing. What have you achieved? I think the media has fairly given you credit for stabilizing the team, but more than that there is nothing to show that you are actually up to the job.
While Grant insists that he is in charge, there is no doubt that the hand of Abramovich has played a heavy hand in the running of the club.
While Chelsea have remained competitive, their defeats have come at the hands of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham. The draw to Liverpool didn’t help, did it? Nor the draw with Olympiacos.
In comparison, Jose Mourinho suffered only 2 losses in 2+ years in charge to the biggest clubs in England.I would suggest this is more evidence of the slow decline in Chelsea’s fortunes. As it continues to become clear they cannot deal with the largest clubs in England any longer, the comparisons to Claudio Ranieri will start.
Is it true that in the Prem since he took over AG has as many points/game as SAF and more than Wenger?
YES it is so he's doing better than any manager in the country what do Chelsea fans want?
What the fuck are you on about mourinho lost way more than 2 games in 2 years. get your facts right.
"to the biggest clubs in england"
its true he only lost 2 x to the big three, learn to read you idiot
i belive the guy can read now get of his back i dont know how u got there but leave now
I did not think Avram Grant was that good a manager to be honest with you!!!
