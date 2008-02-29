managerhas hit out at the media for its post defeat coverage of theirfinal toStrangely, he hit out at the lack of respect for giving him no credit for achievements. What achievements? I thought you lost, and as of yet, have won nothing. What have you achieved? I think the media has fairly given you credit for stabilizing the team, but more than that there is nothing to show that you are actually up to the job.

While Grant insists that he is in charge, there is no doubt that the hand of Abramovich has played a heavy hand in the running of the club.

While Chelsea have remained competitive, their defeats have come at the hands of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham. The draw to Liverpool didn’t help, did it? Nor the draw with Olympiacos.

In comparison, Jose Mourinho suffered only 2 losses in 2+ years in charge to the biggest clubs in England.

I would suggest this is more evidence of the slow decline infortunes. As it continues to become clear they cannot deal with the largest clubs inany longer, the comparisons towill start.

