Remembering David Busst’s horrific injury
Eduardo da Silva’s horrendous leg break over the weekend when Arsenal faced Birmingham has rekindled interest in what was probably the worst injury in the history of the Premiership. David Busst suffered a severe leg break during a corner when Coventry played Manchester United back in 1996.
Busst lay in agony after a collision with Denis Irwin as he charged the back post after a flick on. The crowd was shocked into silence as Busst required his legs strapped together before being stretchered off.
He required a total of 20 operations, but the injury ended Busst’s career because of complications after the fact.
Players from both teams were visibly shocked at the event. Most couldn’t bear to watch as the blood stained pitched required the grounds keepers to clean up scene.
Labels: Arsenal, Coventry City, Worst Moments in Football Series
7 Comments:
i was there mate just behind the corner flag and it was a horror
nobody could even look
Damn that was a horrible injury. Pihhhh!
Wow one of the most shocking injuries I had ever seen, I couldn't finish the video, it is unreal the way his leg end up.
