Football’s top 10 highest paid players in the world revealed
A survey came out today that publishes a list of the highest paid footballers in the world. Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all represent the Premiership and dominate the list while AC Milan and Barcelona are the only non-English sides listed. It certainly appears the money is in England now.
The list in order:
1. Kaka (AC Milan) 6.6m pounds
2. Ronaldinho (Barcelona) 6.31m pounds
3. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) 6.04m pounds
4. John Terry (Chelsea) 6.04m pounds
5. Fernando Torres (Liverpool) 5.86m pounds
6. Andiry Shevchenko (Chelsea) 5.77m pounds
7. Michael Ballack (Chelsea) 5.77m pounds
8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) 5.69m pounds
9. Theirry Henry (Barcelona) 5.69m pounds
10. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 5.69m pounds
some earn their keep, but bitches like Sheva just suck in the money...
What about David Beckham with his $12 5 million dollar deal over 5 years?
top 10 FOOTBALLERS, not wankers with wierdo wives
Rubbish. Torres is on less than Gerrard.
Agreed. This list is rubbish. Beckham is, to the best of my knowledge, on $50m per season ($250m over 5 years).
Now if anything, or anyone, was ever overpaid, it's got to be this guy, who plays with amateurs...
Sheva is no sucker. The guy who pays his wages is the sucker.
As for their wages being so high, well every name on that list is a name anyone would relish in their team and EVERYONE knows them and what they are capable of regardless of whether or not the manager/coach has got the best out of them. If the team was not earning, neither would the players.
How the fuck do you know Torres gets less than Gerrard?
Have you seen his contract then shit for brains
Beckhams is all sponsorships this is wages from the clubs you stupid moprons
It is fucking stupid to argue about Torres supposedly earning less than Gerrard unless you're the Liverpool Finance Departments boss, Torres was bought in as a big transfer in the summer when the club had more money, Gerrard resigned a few years ago, it's probably very true that Torres earns more.
RE: Torres,
It was well documented that Torres took a pay cut to join Liverpool, Benitez said it and I think Torres himself said it. I don't think Torres was on this list last year so I doubt he should be on it this year
Yep that top 10 looks about right, please don't all comment because Football Manager states otherwise. You can see why some players stay at a club or move, Torres higher than Gerrard makes me laugh, no wonder he went on the sinking ship, at almost 6 million who wouldn't?
Beckham?
LOL! Torres took a pay cut to join Lliverpool!?! dont be stupid, why the hell would he leave the club he loves to join liverpool and take a pay cut??? dont flatter yourselves liverpool fans, face it, he came for the money, lol!
that pay cut nonsense really makes me laugh, Torres could of had his pick of a number of better clubs, yet the liverpool fans seem to have some deluded belief that he joined them because he loves their club! lol.
the thing bwt beckham is its nt his football he's gettin paid 4!! he's nt gt a massive contract (for a footballer) but his sponsorship deals are huge. These are not included in te footballing side. So thts the reason he's not on that list. Some of those r top players but sheva well done to him i doubt he'll evr gt tht salary agen!
wow, some real stupid people on here - its well known that Torres left Alth Madrid and took a contract at liverpool that was lower than the one they OFFERED him to stay with A.Madrid - he didnt actually take a pay cut as it was more, just not as much as he could have had if he stayed (or went to inter). Beckam is paid $50million a season - this list doesn't seem accurate. Torres also has written on his armband when at Alth 'you'll never walk alone' as he is a liverpool fan also!
torres could've gone to better clubs my arse, like who? gerrard is the highest paid player at liverpool that is a fact, he is club captain and mr liverpool, if torres had come in with a higher wage then im sure that gerrards advisors would've looked for a better deal. face it this list is a total fabrication,
I don't think that Sheva should get any money when thinking about how bad he is at the moment.
you guys are very angry i dont believe the list ist right because how would anyone know but the club the agent and the player. why do u give a shit if torres took a pay cut or not.
and who cares about beckham wel i personally care about beckham cause iam a nice guy leave sheva alone unless ure getting payed more than him u should wel anyway everyone knows the best sport with the best players and best fans is batminton
ps get of my lawn now lets go play some xbox live
Thats absolutely ridiculous !
LoL @ Chelski who have 4 in the top 10 and look where they are in the table.
dean k u little bitch stay of my lawn
thats crap...the list is...
beckham
kaka
ronaldinho(now i guess has slipped way down)
ronaldo
owen(now after the new deal)
thierry henry,lampard
terry
ballack
casillias,gerrard,rio ferdinand,rooney
peter cech,deco,xavi
podolski,david villa(will be signing a new contract soon),tevez
torres
Where is the conversion table to dollars.....you know American's we still don't use metric either.
David Beckham is the one reaping the bucks. He stole money on his last deal. Get it while you can.
Has Sheva been a disappointment. I've read that opinion in some circles???
fuck fuck i think da list rubbish christiano ronaldo is numba one fuck shevo
4rm wester
What will they do with this money?
no player is worth more than 1000 per week. footballers are wankers
shup ye stupid fools ye dont have a clue and anyway watever they make a week or a year yel never c tat kind of money so stop bein jealous u poor fools and 1 more ting i no 4 a fact gerrard is on 160000 and tores is on 135ooo so get ur facts rite b4 ye talk
My list would be the next :
1. Kaka (AC Milan) 6.6m pounds
2. Ronaldinho (Barcelona) 6.31m pounds
3. Cristian Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 6.15m pounds
4. David Villa (Barcelona) 6.12m pounds
5. Seedorf(AC Milan) 5.86m pounds
6. Andiry Shevchenko (Chelsea) 5.77m pounds
7. Michael Ballack (Chelsea) 5.77m pounds
8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) 5.69m pounds
9. Theirry Henry (Barcelona) 5.69m pounds
10. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 5.69m pounds
I am agree with your list, i think that this players are the best of the world and they have a lot of money.
Kaka must have more money than he knows what to with!
