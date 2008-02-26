Striker snubs United
Lyon striker Karim Benzema is as hot a property as world football has ever seen and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has been snubbed in his bid to sign the 20 year old revelation.
Benzema played a starring role for Lyon as they secured a surprise 1-1 draw in the Champions League against United in France. Benzema scored the opening goal with quick feet and deadly precision and was a constant menace to United’s defense. He has been a menace all season, leading all scorers in France.
But United won’t be seeing Benzema at Old Trafford as Lyon have slapped a whopping 70m pound price tag on the player and Benzema quoted as saying he will be in Lyon next year.
To compound the decision Benzema has claimed that the Premier League is not of interest to him and that Spain and Italy are.
Regardless, Alex Ferguson has officially notified Lyon of his interest.
Benzema played a starring role for Lyon as they secured a surprise 1-1 draw in the Champions League against United in France. Benzema scored the opening goal with quick feet and deadly precision and was a constant menace to United’s defense. He has been a menace all season, leading all scorers in France.
But United won’t be seeing Benzema at Old Trafford as Lyon have slapped a whopping 70m pound price tag on the player and Benzema quoted as saying he will be in Lyon next year.
To compound the decision Benzema has claimed that the Premier League is not of interest to him and that Spain and Italy are.
Regardless, Alex Ferguson has officially notified Lyon of his interest.
Labels: Lyon, Manchester United
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Post a Comment
<< Home