City get their way
Zimbabwe striker Benjani has made his transfer to Manchester City from Portsmouth official for the discounted price of 3.87m pounds. The transfer had been in doubt when the player arrived in Manchester only an hour before the window closed.
It’s a partial victory for City, who had demanded new terms on the deal, but they may still end up paying the entire fee if Benjani makes 75 senior starts, as well as a few other terms. The contract was also shortened from 3 ½ to 2 ½ years.
Benjani also passed a medical on Monday amid rumors that the player had a knee problem.
Harry Redknapp today has proved what a great manager he really is.
He has unloaded a player who is not a good goalscorer ( benji ) and recruited Defoe for a similar fee. Defow is a natural golascorer and 5 years younger.....
Man city have now got a headless chicken who under Harry's system was able to score the odd goal while missing a hundred others. City will NEVER play that same system so Benji will Never score 12 goals for them in a million years.
