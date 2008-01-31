"He is left-footed with a good eye for the goal. He is brave and has a good, positive personality. He is only 15 years old of course so we need to be patient but he's a very interesting prospect. He is another one for the future." - Arsene Wenger

have sold hot prospecttogiants. The 15 year old was the center of transfer attention fromandbut was sold tofor a 200k pound fee. The contract is for 2 years, he will become part of theyouth squad.gained some notoriety by becoming the youngest ever player to play in theThemanagerconfirmed the deal andas one ofbrightest prospects. While he fought to keep the player at the club where he would get first team football, the lure ofwas too strong.

Labels: Arsenal, Gillingham