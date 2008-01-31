Arsenal sign 15 year old striker
Gillingham have sold hot prospect Luke Freeman to Premier League giants Arsenal. The 15 year old was the center of transfer attention from West Ham and Newcastle but was sold to Arsenal for a 200k pound fee. The contract is for 2 years, he will become part of the Gunners's youth squad.
Freeman gained some notoriety by becoming the youngest ever player to play in the FA Cup.
"He is left-footed with a good eye for the goal. He is brave and has a good, positive personality. He is only 15 years old of course so we need to be patient but he's a very interesting prospect. He is another one for the future." - Arsene Wenger
The Gills manager Mark Stimson confirmed the deal and Freeman as one of England’s brightest prospects. While he fought to keep the player at the club where he would get first team football, the lure of Arsenal was too strong.
Im pretty sure that picture isnt him.
that pic at the top is of Eusebio you idiot
Noo.
There was another Picture there before he must of taken it off when he realised it wasnt Freeman.
