The Benjani mess
It appears that Manchester City are looking to renege on a transfer deal made for striker Benjani from Portsmouth. It appears that Sven-Goran Eriksson wants the Zimbabwean international on loan.
Were the deal done a few hours earlier, there would have been no argument and Benjani would have probably started against Arsenal. A 7.5m fee was agreed but there has been an argument as to whether a deal was done before the transfer deadline.
Benjani appears to be the big loser in all of this, he’s frozen out of both sides and not appears to be ready to join a team that doesn’t really want to sign him. He arrived in Manchester just 50 minutes before the January transfer window closed to sign a deal which he signed, so I ask, what is City complaining about? “Feeling pressured” just doesn’t cut it. City were pressured because they moved 2 strikers and were left empty handed after a series of potential deals fell thru. With nothing to show for the transfer window, the only pressure came from the fact that they needed a player.
City claim that they didn’t have enough time to complete a medical, and they wanted transparency as to ownership rights for the player and the fact that he was named in Lord Steven’s report. But Walter Pandiani switched from Deportivo la Coruna to Birmingham after the deadline day because of insufficient time. I see no reason this couldn’t be settled the same way.
The rumor is that Manchester City were suffering from buyer’s remorse. I don’t see why, I think he’s a great, hard working player. The Premier League are expected to decide the outcome on Monday.
50mins to do a medical and discuss terms you are a KNOB FROM DOWN SOUTH!
Perhaps the remorse is over the compelling rumours that Redknapp coerced Benjani into missing an improbable two different flights to Manchester, ensuring he only arrived in time for a rudimentary medical, designed to miss a serious problem with his 29 yr old knee. Until dishonest "cowboys" like Harry Redknapp leave the game, well-intentioned but naive articles such as this will continue to miss the point.
Who has written this article? What an absolute out of touch load of twaddle. Twitching Harry is trying to shaft City. Dodgy dealings follow this fella areound. Benjani was discovered to have a cruciate problem that City weren't told about and then he turned up at Carrington with 45 mins to spare!!!
You are mistaken. City could easily have asked for time to complete a medical or add a contingency to the contract.
OK so why did Rednapp insist the funds from the Benjani deal were needed to fund the purchase of Defoe, when it was actually a loan deal? And how on earth can City have been expected to do a medical inside of 1 hour on a player with a history including a cruciate ligament injury to his knee. The player missed 3 flights and was due to arrive at dinner time, not at 11pm - and that is not City's fault.
re comments at 2.59pm - well surely that seems to be what has happened, but also surely based on the outcome of the medical, City are perfectly entitled to deem that as having been either failed altogether or alternatively, that the player was a high risk and therefore to seek a reduced transfer fee.
I thought that all in-coming transfer deals were done "subject to satisfactory medical", in which case if a full strenuous medical on the following day (the Friday) revealed a dodgy knee he goes back to Portsmouth. I remember years ago Don Revie at Leeds telling Asa Hartford "sorry we can't take you son" because it eas discovered he had a hole in the heart. This after the fee, terms, the lot was agreed with West Brom.
I agree though with the first comment. The writer is indeed a knobhead.
Football Commentator, I suggest if you want to write a story of genuine interest, you try and ascertain how a player desperate for a move on deadline day managed to miss 2 seperate flights. I'm no millionaire footballer with chauffeurs on tap or the backing of a Premier League football club, but I've never missed a flight in my life. Then again, Harry Rednapp didn't have a vested interest in disrupting my holidain Tenerife.
look at who's got form here, a deal involving Willie McCay and Harry Rednapp...open your eyes.
thats just bs to say just because redknapp is involved its a bad deal
look how stupid you all sound... you mean to tell me that benjani has a dodgy knee and that he and redknapp conspired to send him there late so wont be given a medical?? And somehow this wont be discovered and all will be well in redknapp-benjani land?
What idiots!
And there is absolutely no substance to the rumor he has a bad knee.
You omitted the fact that Portsmouth trumpeted to the press that they had BOUGHT Defoe and needed the Benjani tranefer money to pay Spurs - only for the press to get hold of the news Defoe is only there on-loan a few hours later!! (with the buy "happening" this week)
If this doesnt raise suspicion that there is something strange in the deal and that Portsmouth are desperate to off-load the player then what will? Why didnt Portsmouth make sure Benjani was in Manchester in time for the medical if it was that crucial? If you were paying £8m wouldnt you want more time to look at the deal again after all this? Get real.
Lazy article, try doing some homework before going to print, city have actually signed two forwards in the transfer window, Castillo & Caicedo.
Oh, so its a bad deal but City still want him on loan? !! ? !! ?
The Football Commentator seems to have gone quiet. Maybe his is trying to 'renege' on his dumb-ass comments!
Football Commentator has obviously been taken in by Harry the Twitch's constant stream of propaganda since the transfer window closed.
The knee business is just a rumor and if he had a problem, so what? They are under no obligation to pay if the medical doesnt pass.
Sounds dodgy but from City, not 'arry
City have 2 courses: either pass his medical or fail it. If he fails a medical, then they have no obligation to pay. If he is healthy then they signed a contract.
Not whining that they didnt have enough time is a red herring, as I stated, extensions have been given in the past. Why not now?
Anonymous (at 3:25), firstly, you are in absolutely no position to state whether or not there is substance to the rumour of Benjani's bad knee. You are not his personal physician and cannot know one way or another, so don't make such ridicuolous comments.
Secondly, you seem to think that Harry Redknapp is somehow above getting himself involved in any sort of dodgy dealing such as delaying a player's medical. If you think that Harry Redknapp is some "whiter than white" bastion of football integrity, then I can only suggest that your carer remove the computer from your cell.
As a Portsmouth supporter I want Benjani back. I dont know why we aquired that twat Milan Baros but defoe and benjani would be a frightful pair.
As for this deal City need to shut up and pay or send him back. No reason to renegotiate the terms post signing.
To Anonymous at 3:36
I have not seen any official statement from Manchester City stating that a problem was found in the medical. I would suggest 3:25 is right, there is no substance to that until an official statement appears.
What a load of rubbish. Benjani is never worth that amount of money anyway, the guy is 29 years old and as the medical discovered has a ligament problem.
Besides this season was the first half decent season he had in his entire career.
And you really think it was an "accident" or a "coincidence" that he missed not one but TWO flights and only arrived 50 minutes before the deadline?
Clearly someone is trying to scam City here. I hope this deal falls through entirely or City only has to pay 5 million.
why didn't Benjani stay in manchester if it was a done deal?
Why was it that at 9.30 pm on deadline night , Redknap couldn't confirm that Benjani was going?
Like the rest say! McKay and Redknap? aka spivs anonymous! As a Man City fan, I hope he is okay and i hope we have him at eastlands. But the way the deal has been handled by Portsmouth, stinks!
Football Commentator @3:39 - I'm afraid you can't cherry pick your rumours. There is no official confirmation of a knee injury, nor any of Redknapp's participation in Benjani's missed flights. But there is also no official confirmation of City wanting to get out of the deal, or preferring a loan option, or indeed complaining about anything. If you choose to write an article based on rumours, don't expect polite applause in response.
Portsmouth took Defoe on loan because they needed the money from the Benjani deal and plan to complete the move as soon as they have the money from the deal.
If there is no confirmation that City want to change the deal, then why is the Premier League involved?
Come on, you are going to have to do better than that to poke holes in my article. Polite applause please while I do the queen's wave.
Football commentator - you are wrong, City have 3 options not just 2, following a medical. They can pass him, fail him or make note that he has problems that affect the risk and therefore the value associated with the player - and therefore re-negotiate the transfer fee. He'll not be joining City for any more then £5million...
The Commentator claims thet they could do the same as the Walter Pandiani case.
If you care to check your facts you will find the FA contacted all clubs during the transfer window and stated that the deadline to have all documentation submitted was midnight, not a single minute after that. It was either have all documentation in order by that time or the transfer would not be accepted. Even I as a regular supporter new that - very surprised you didnt...
Football Commentator (4:04) - The Premier League are involved because they have been asked by Portsmouth and/or Man City to study the submitted paperwork and if certain criteria are met, to allow the transfer to proceed. At present the status is that the transfer failed to go through before the deadline. There is absolutely no suggestion that the Premier League is involved in attempts to change the terms of the transfer, at the request of Man City.
All I wanted to say has been said, but I'd like to add my arm to the sloppy, lazy journalism used here. So sloppy even the Daily Mirror would think twice about using it. Pity there is no way to filter this rubbish out of NewsNow
Think you'll find its just like i said - city were right and entitled to agree a fee based on the outcome of the medical, and as i said, that fee would be less than £5 million.
We signed Benjani for 3.87 million now by the way... fuck you Harry Redknapp for trying to scam us.
