Benfia sign best prospect in years
Benfica have signed their finest striker prospect in many, many years. Ariza Makukula was playing for Maritimo on loan from Sevilla. Standing 6’ 2” and built like Yakubu, he’s a powerful striker who causes defenses tons of problems.
Luiz Felipe Scolari has again picked Makukula for the friendly internationals against Italy in 3 days time.
The contract was for 4 1/2 years and about 2m pounds… a steal for the recently capped Congolese-born Portugal international.
Makukula scored seven goals for Martimo and was a joint third in the scoring charts. He was selected for the Portuguese team last October when Nuno Gomes was out injured. He scored on his debut, and helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2008.
supar playr very good come Benfica!
Actually Cardozo is much, much better than this guy, and we already got him start of season, making this post a bit silly. Maku is a bit of a one trick poney, he can play with his head ok, and thats it. Not to mention his previous history, not at all positive. Hardly the best prospect we had in years ;)
