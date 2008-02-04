have signed their finest striker prospect in many, many years.was playing foron loan from. Standing 6’ 2” and built like, he’s a powerful striker who causes defenses tons of problems.

The contract was for 4 1/2 years and about 2m pounds… a steal for the recently capped Congolese-born Portugal international.

Makukula scored seven goals for Martimo and was a joint third in the scoring charts. He was selected for the Portuguese team last October when Nuno Gomes was out injured. He scored on his debut, and helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2008.

Luiz Felipe Scolari has again picked Makukula for the friendly internationals against Italy in 3 days time.



Labels: SL Benfica, Up and coming players