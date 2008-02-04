will not play any more football forthis season. The foot injury he suffered againstin December was worse than expected and thestrugglers will have to do without one of their young stars.The diagnosis was sprained ligaments in his foot, after having a cast removed today, the surgeon in charge has pushed the return date back. It’s a setback foras the squad has reached some good form recently, especially defensively. Gettingback would have bolstered this rise, but the form was achieved without him, so it will have to continue that way.Bale, 18, joinedin the summer fromand has only played 12 matches for the club.used right backon the left in1-1 draw withon Saturday.

