How good was Fernandes last night?
The reception he received last night was excellent, and his form looked like he had not left for over half a year. From the get go, he was busy and involved. I thought his passing was particularly good, jabbing balls regularly into the feet of Mikel Arteta, they proved to be the cornerstones of Everton’s best moves.
Everton played well last night but were undone by Chelsea’s quickness. Everton’s back line play well, especially as a unit but pace is lacking and it made Chelsea look more dangerous than they really were.
Manuel Fernandes will help this problem point. He’s quick and has excellent timing and had some excellent defensive moments last night. He was also out of position a few times, but we can probably chalk that up to a lack of time with the team.
Everton’s best spells were early on and midway thru the second half, and coincidentally they came when the ball was being played thru midfield. How many times was a hopeless ball launched at Andy Johnson last night with nobody within 20 yards? When Osmon and Fernandes were on the ball, Arteta and Cahill were fed and Everton looked able to get the goal they needed to even up the aggregate score.
The thing I noted most was the class and confidence Fernandes gave the side last night. I was impressed how well he worked in tandem with his midfield and back line, and I am sure Mikel Arteta is pleased as well. Now if they could just do something about Carsley (I know, I know, but I don’t rate him). Everton lost last night, but looked really good despite it.
Time to make his starting place permanent and complete the loan move as soon as is contractually possible. Manuel Fernandes is as talented as any holding midfielder in world football and could be that little extra that David Moyes claims Everton lack.
im absolutely thrilled he is back and looked great to me but come on, carsly has a new contract and works hard
Like I said, I don't rate him. I think there are much better players out there that can fill the role he does. He would probably be a good player on a Championship side but not at the level Everton are trying to get to.
Football commentator is on crack, lovely lovely crack.
Loved to see him back!!
he was pretty good last night, he passing was accurate,quick and very inventive, good to see a little bit of flare in the everton team... i think carsley is getting old but he works hard and has a cracking shot on him.... he presence works well with the team... its neville that needs to go
I thought he played well despite not being match fit. As for carsley we always play better with him in the team (love him or hate him)
I think that his passing was sharp and he is on a different level to everyone else on that pitch bar Jolean Lescott who is a tremendously world class player! Fernandes involved with everything tired a little but not fully fit but his vision is impecible. Sign him,he is a replacement for Carsley but people do not realise it. He is a different type of holding midfielder we need to get used to it!
probably agree with your comments on Neville been a good buy and has helped the team reach new levels but not as influental this seasons as he has been
Did you actually watch the game last night? Fernandes looked nothing like the most talented defensive midfielder in the game. Makelele gave on of the best displays in that position I've ever seen last night. And Lee Carsley is immense playing in front of our back four, just because he doesn't steal the headlines, isn't a glamorous name or grab many goals, anyone with eyes and any football sense can see he's nothing short of brilliant in that position and deserves so much more credit than he gets.
Fernandes looked good last night and showed he has what it takes, but he was obviously lacking match practice. After five or six games for us he'll be immense! But not as a defensive mid!
Is everyone on drugs? His passing was atrocious and he made around 3 accurate passes to feet and the rest were misplaced and we were almost caught out on a few occasions through their quick counter attacking. I think he's a good player and with around 4/5 games under his belt will be back to his fluent/skillful self but I don't agree that he was very good last night.
Will everyone stay away from pete doherty for the next everton match please.
that must have been you with that pipe in your hand mate as everyone here and i taked to seems to think he was quite good
made many more than 3 good passes.. it was the back 4 sending all those shite long balls upfield fernandes actually was sharp for being unfit
Well well well, another keyboard warrior spouting bollocks without going to the match. Fernandes was guilty of overelaborating and giving away cheap possession on too many occasions and his positioning in parts was shocking. He is class and will improve but last night he was a very very mixed bag. Go to Goodison and you will see for yourself.
I thought Fernandes got caught in possession too many times in vital areas of the pitch, yes he did put some decent passes through. As for Carsley you may not rate him but he has been our most consistent midfielder this season. Arteta goes missing in too many games for me.
I am surprised by alot of the comments. I thought he looked world class for the first twenty minutes and then he faded badly, and although he tried to thread penetrating passes into Johnson his distribution was poor after that and understandably he tired and as has happened in a number of games recently with our midfield there was no cover for the defence. He looks a very talented player but I am not totally convinced by him. I hope I am proved wrong but £12 million looks too much for him
Fernandes WILL become a world class player. Carsley is fantastic defensively but has no pace or passing ability--after 3/4 more games and with Pienaar offering on outlet on the left we will see his true class/fitness level.
442 next season with
Pienaar Fernandes (New)Playmaker Arteta
Err.. from where I was sitting Fernandes looked off the pace. Caught in possession too many times, too many wayward passes, and I don't remember him creating anything meaningful all match.
But... I really do rate this guy. This was his first game back and had to pass a late fitness test. After a few weeks of Moyes pushing him in training he'll come good.
Can't wait for the African players to get back to see a full strength team with a match fit Fernandes in.
Finally we have some people who actually watched the game. Agree with your comments regarding Fernandes will improve with his match fitness and sharpness on the ball. If he can become the player he was at the end of last season I would sign him without a doubt.
He was good for 30 minutes then his passing got very sloppy. Great prospect though.
Thought he showed glimpses of class - possibly the reason for some getting carried away - but equally had a few Syevie G moments of looking for the heroic, cutting ball/ to do too much, rather than keeping possession. He does keep things ticking in there and doesn't always play the obvious ball, so bodes well for the rest of the season.
Can imagine him feeding the Yak nicely. He certainly has the ability and isn't afraid to get stuck in. Could become a great asset, but a little way to go.
Really dont know what game you were watching if you think manny played well. He was unfit and never created anything.
Fernandes has the potential to become world class. It was his first game back, his match fitness was lacking and it is therefore natural that he would fade later in the game ...and yes some passes went astray as he tired ... however, his composure on the ball stood out, the crispness of his passes, his close control and confidence (slight arrogance :-) ) are a joy to see.
As a lifelong Evertonian who was lucky enough to see Ball, Kendal and Harvey play together, I am absolutely delighted to see David Moyes building a team of young, talented, hard-working but creative players with the potential to bring back the days of Everton being known as "The School of Science" .... signing Manuel Fernandes on a permanent basis, (along with Steven Pienaar) would be another major step forward for Everton. I'm also convinced that once he is fully settled back in and playing regularly with the superb Mikel Arteta, Tim Cahill, Leon Osman AND Lee Carsley, Evertonians will witness regular displays of his talent as they did last season against Arsenal and Man. United
Welcome back Manny
football commentator are you for real - the lad is 22 years old and had a great second debut!!
Although was a bit rusty which showed in a few lacklustre passes, which were only intercepted by a Chelsea team on top of their game at the moment!!
It was nice to see Everton have someone in the CM that can actually hold onto the ball and play short simple passes and can switch the play if required!!
Moyesy get Pienaar and Fernandes on long term contracts at the end of the season - the players need competition for places and gives managers less emphasis on what tactics Everton will play, be it 4-4-2 or 4-5-1
The difference between the top 3 and the rest is you can rarely pick the exact starting 11 and/or what formation will be adopted by each of their managers!!
Love being a blue at the moment!! Keep up all the good work Moyesy!!
I dont think he was awesome - he looked very good and composed for the first half hour but started putting passes astray after that and was caught in possesion a few times also. But this will improve with more games - i think he will be a huge influence for us and definitely will add to the team.
As for Carsley...Do you actually go to any Everton games? Because if you do you would never be saying we should get rid of him. Time and time again this season he has been outstanding. I was never a big Carsley fan but have to admit that for the last few seasons he has been fantastic for us.
