With Bianchi gone, looks like one of 3 to replace him
Rolando Bianchi has returned to Italy joining Lazio from Manchester City. Bianchi was signed from Reggina but has not settled, and sealed a loan with an eye on a permanent transfer. As a replacement, City have targeted Sevilla striker Luis Fabiano, Real Zaragoza striker Diego Milito and more recently Eidur Gudjohnsen from Barcelona as potential replacements.
Deals for Lyon’s Fred and Lukas Podolski from Bayern Munich appear dead. With that, Sven has to target other players.
Fabiano is joint leading scorer in Spain with 13 goals this season appears interested in a move, but his latest comments appear to indicate he can attract a larger club and a bigger salary. Maybe it’s just posturing. I don’t see a better opportunity for him, so it looks promising.
Real Zaragoza striker Diego Milito has also been tipped. The 22 year old Argentine is highly rated in Spain but new manager Javier Irureta appears very unwilling to negotiate but 15 goals in 24 matches and a good offer can change that. City would have to spend almost 20m pounds to make a deal, though so this would be a surprise to see happen.
An option has also appears today as signals have reached Barcelona that Eidur Gudjohnsen is welcome back to England, the former player desperate for regular football. The price may be right also. An offer in the range of 7m pounds and a guaranteed starting spot could see a deal.
One thing is for certain, Manchester City have sold before buying and are thus in a bind. Other clubs will try and force the price as they know the club will be desperate to hold on to their solid start to the season.
If youve seen milito play in spain youd know he is far and away the best of the lot
