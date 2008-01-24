

Alves has apparently muddied his own waters by signing a contract with AZ Alkmaar who has taken the case to the KNVB to force the move, or more cynically, get some compensation from the situation. At this point, why would they want a player who doesn’t want to play there.

Alves visited the Riverside on January 13 where he was given a guided tour by Southgate.

The KNVB has ruled against Alkmaar.

Boro appear to be splashing out on Alves to the tune of 10m pounds. The move could signal the possible move from Newcastle for defender Jonothan Woodgate as the club seek to fund the transfer.

Labels: Heerenveen, Middlesbrough